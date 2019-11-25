PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood Sunday night.
At around 10:21 p.m., officers were called out to the report of shots heard in the area of Northeast San Rafael Street and Northeast 106th Avenue.
Officers located evidence of gunfire and learned that the shots came from a resident of one of the houses on the street.
The suspect, identified as Brandon A. Johnson, 27, was contacted by officers.
According to police, Johnson said that he had fired at someone who was stealing his car.
Officers are investigating the car theft allegation. The Gun Violence Reduction Team also responded to assist with the investigation.
Police said Johnson was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of reckless endangering and discharge of a firearm in the city.
Officers seized the gun used in the shooting as evidence.
