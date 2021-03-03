BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The Beaverton Police Department says a driver wanted for a hit-and-run crash on Highway 26 in June 2020 has been arrested.
Police said 24-year-old Bryce Boell, of Portland, is facing charges of second-degree assault, felony hit-and-run, criminal driving while suspended, and reckless driving.
The charges stem from a crash that occurred on June 1, 2020.
Police said an investigation revealed that Boell was driving a 1999 Mercedes sedan at least 80 miles per hour on westbound Highway 26 near the Southwest Baltic Avenue exit when he rear-ended a GMC pickup truck.
One person inside the GMC was seriously injured.
Boell then fled the scene in the Mercedes, but only made it to the next freeway exit due to the heavy damage that the vehicle sustained, according to police. Boell then abandoned the Mercedes and fled on foot.
Officers, along with a K-9, searched for Boell, but were unsuccessful.
According to police, investigators established probable cause for Boell using fingerprint analysis and other investigative tools.
After Boell was identified as the suspect, police said investigators learned that he had two outstanding warrants for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving in Linn County and Multnomah County. He also had a third outstanding warrant for DUII from Clark County.
Police said Boell was arrested during a traffic stop by a Tualatin police office on Sunday. He was taken to the Beaverton Police Department, then booked into the Washington County Jail.
