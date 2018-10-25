PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested after a report was made that a man inside a north Portland grocery store was brandishing a firearm.
Portland police responded to a north Portland Fred Meyers around 4:09 p.m.
Witnesses told police that a man was armed with a handgun and one caller reported he fired what was reportedly a gun inside the store, according to police.
Police said witnesses provided officers with the last known location of the suspect.
Officers found a man matching the suspect's description on the sidewalk near the Fred Meyer.
The man, identified as David M. Huntley, 46, was taken into custody without incident.
Police said they searched the area and located an object.
Based on the investigation, officers believe the object was what witnesses saw inside the store believed to be a handgun but upon inspection officers determined the item was a black handgun holster, according to police.
Officers searched the area where the suspect reportedly fired a gun and did not locate any evidence of gunfire.
Police said witnesses later told them the black handgun holster is what they had seen in the suspect's possession and believed to be a handgun. Investigators believe the suspect held the black handgun holster as though it was a firearm.
Huntley was taken to jail on charges of menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct in the second-degree trespassing, and a probation violation for a previous conviction of possession of cocaine.
