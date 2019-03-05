Police: Man arrested for menacing Head Start bus driver after traffic dispute in Redmond

REDMOND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested for menacing a Head Start bus driver in Redmond after a traffic dispute, according to police.
The bus driver called 911 to report a man intentionally blocking the school bus with his vehicle near Northwest Elm Avenue and 27th Street.
The bus driver told dispatchers the man was knocking on the door of the bus and tried to get inside. There were several 5-year-old students on the bus at the time.
The bus driver locked the door and the suspect was not able to get inside. Witnesses said the suspect made a “finger gun” with his hand and motioned as if he was shooting the driver.
Officers located the suspect, 32-year-old William Gass Jr. of Redmond, on the 200 block of Northwest Antler Loop.
Gass was arrested on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing. He was booked into the Deschutes County Jail.
Investigators said the incident was the result of a traffic dispute, due in part to hazardous road conditions in central Oregon.
“The Redmond Police Department encourages drivers not to become overly angry at other drivers, and allow for extra time to get to your destination. Courtesy and understanding do go a long way when we are all at the mercy of snow and ice-covered roadways,” according to the Redmond Police Department.
