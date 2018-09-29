PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested for menacing at a residence in downtown Portland on Friday.
Officers responded to the report of a menacing with a firearm in the 100 block of Southwest Broadway Avenue around 9:38 p.m.
A man was reportedly pointing what was believed to be a handgun in the face of another person, according to police.
Police said afterwards the man went back into his room and began screaming and throwing objects around inside.
Neighboring residents were safely evacuated and the SWAT team was consulted.
Officers said they were able to make contact with the subject inside his room and safely place him into custody.
The man, identified as 56-year old Anthony Allen Crawford, consented to a search during which officers found two realistic airsoft style pellet guns, which were seized as evidence, according to police.
Crawford was booked at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and an outstanding felony warrant for abscond-second-degree assault.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Portland Police Bureau's non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.