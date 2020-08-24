CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon City Police Department K-9 helped law enforcement locate a replica firearm after responding to a menacing report on Sunday morning.
Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies and Canby police officers were called out to reports of a man menacing people with a handgun along Highway 99E, south of Canby.
Police said the suspect, William Dean McCormick, was located at the scene and taken into custody.
Oregon City police K-9 Slate and his partner Officer Shockley responded to the scene to help search for the firearm, which was believed to have been discarded in a wooded area off the highway.
Police said K-9 Slate found the realistic-looking replica firearm partially buried in dirt under heavy brush.
McCormick admitted that the replica firearm was his, according to police.
McCormick was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of menacing, possession of methamphetamine, and a parole violation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
That gentleman is "Do Nothing" Joe Biden's future senior advisor.
Ugh..forget the replica gun..that face is menacing enough. With everything we know, and have for years..why on earth would anyone even try meth? I mean, how many success stories begin with; "My life was going nowhere..and then I tried meth."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.