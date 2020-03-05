TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A man with a knife was arrested after menacing people near businesses in Tigard, according to police.
Officers responded to the 10200 block of Southwest Washington Square Road near a restaurant at 2:52 p.m. Thursday.
Witnesses said a man was approaching people while holding a knife. The suspect then went to an office complex on the 10200 block of Southwest Greenburg Road.
Police said the suspect continued to approach people while holding the knife in his hand. He then tried to enter a car, according to officers, and followed an employee into the lobby of a building.
With the help of witnesses, officers quickly located the suspect. Sebastian Nicholas Snow, 28, was arrested for menacing with a weapon.
There were no injuries to the people who were approached, however police said Snow did injure himself.
