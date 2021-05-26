PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man was arrested after a person was found dead in northeast Portland Tuesday evening, according to police.

Just after 5 p.m., officers were called out to a welfare check at a transient camp at Northeast 78th Avenue and Northeast Schuyler Street. Police said officers arrived to the scene and found a person dead. The victim has not been identified.

Homicide detectives, the Portland Fire Bureau, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office, and the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office initiated a death investigation.

Shortly after, officers located and detained Aaron David Christopher in the 6500 block of Northeast Halsey Street. Police said Christopher was later booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040, or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457.