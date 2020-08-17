PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 65-year-old man has been arrested for murder after a person was found dead in southwest Portland Sunday evening.
At 6:45 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 1100 block of Southwest Stephenson Court.
Officers arrived to the home and found a person who was dead. Police said the victim's identity is not being released at this time.
Following an investigation, detectives arrested Robert Duane McGown.
McGown was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.
No further details have been released by police at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3744 and Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040 and Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.