PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 54-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning following a death investigation in southeast Portland.
At around 11:24 a.m., officers were called out to the 400 block of Southeast 99th Avenue on the report of a disturbance.
Police said officers found a woman dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified.
Officers took a man, identified as Todd Allen Carr, of Portland, into custody at the scene.
An investigation was conducted by the Portland Police Bureau's Homicide Detail with help from the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office and the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office.
Following the investigation, Carr was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on one count of second-degree murder, according to police.
Police have not released any further details about the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Travis Law at (503) 823-0395 or travis.law@portlandoregon.gov.
Lents area. It figures.
