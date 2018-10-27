PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested a man in connection to a murder in Old Town on Saturday.
Officer said they arrested Timothy C. Cato, 59, in connection to the murder of Tyler Chism,28.
The investigation began on Thursday around 2:15 a.m., when an officer located Chism lying on the ground near Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest Everett Street.
Chism suffered from a stab wound and when medical personnel arrived they determined Chism was dead, according to police.
A member of the Oregon State Medical State Examiner's Office determined Chism died by homicidal violence as a result of a stab wound.
On Saturday, police said they located Cato in the 700 block of Southwest Salmon Street and he was taken into custody without incident.
Detectives booked Cato in jail on a charge of murder and he is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 29.
Anyone with information about the investigation should contact Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319, Mark.Slater@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762, Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov.
