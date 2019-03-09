NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A man crashed his vehicle into several cars in a Walmart parking lot with enough force to even lift a pickup onto his vehicle Thursday.
Newport police responded to a multiple vehicle traffic crash in the Walmart parking lot in Newport.
Upon arrival, officers found an Acura Integra with a full size Dodge pickup resting on top of it. There were also several other vehicles that were struck by the Dodge after it had been on top of the Acura.
Investigation revealed that Chase Castle, 27, of Depoe Bay, was operating the Acura.
Police said Castle had left the car wash to the south of the Walmart parking lot at a high rate of speed and traveled across NW 25th Street.
The Acura then entered into the Walmart parking lot, struck a curb and T-Boned the Dodge pickup which was parked at the time with enough force to lift the Dodge on top of the Acura.
The Acura then continued for approximately 50 feet with the Dodge on top of it before coming to a stop, according to police.
All five of the involved vehicles were unoccupied and parked.
The registered owners of the other vehicles were all located inside Walmart and responded to the scene.
Castle was taken into custody after being treated at a hospital for minor injuries. Castle was lodged on the following crimes:
Castle was lodge for four counts of second-degree Reckless Driving and Criminal Mischief.
