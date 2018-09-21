PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 48-year-old man who police say was selling drugs in Dawson Park was arrested Wednesday.
Police said officers were conducting an investigation into illegal drugs and learned Jeremy J. McKinley was reportedly selling drugs in the park, located at 2949 North Williams Avenue.
Officers went to the park and took McKinley into custody without incident.
Police said after McKinley was placed in handcuffs, officers searched him and found a firearm and illegal drugs.
McKinley was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, delivery of cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, and unlawful possession of firearm.
Police said McKinley has been released from jail.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.