PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested in downtown Portland for setting several fires around the downtown area.
The suspect, identified as Jack Edward Vandorin Young, was arrested Sunday night and charged with two counts of first-degree arson.
Police said members of the PF&R Arson Investigation Squad and PPB had been tracking Young from surveillance footage dating back to March 1 in connection with multiple false fire alarm activations.
Beginning Friday March 8-10, officers believed Young started over 20 fires, according to police.
Young set nine to 10 fires in west downtown Portland between Thursday and Friday, according to police.
On Sunday, Young set fire to a mattress next to a building located at 625 Southwest Jackson, several recycling and garbage bins near food carts at Southwest 10th and Washington and an elevator was loaded with combustible material and set on fire at Southwest 10th and Broadway.
Police said some evidence suggests he may have been attempting to light a food cart on fire.
Young was identified at Southwest 17th & Alder on Sunday night, arrested and is being held at the Multnomah County jail.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.