PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested Thursday after stabbing a restaurant manager in southeast Portland, according to police.
Freddie Hernandez-Garcia, 39, of Portland, is facing charges of assault in second degree and unlawful use of a weapon after officers say he stabbed the manager in the arm in the 9100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard.
The manager suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury and was transported to a hospital, according to law enforcement. Police responded just before 4 p.m. and applied a tourniquet help control the bleeding.
Hernandez-Garcia allegedly stabbed the manager after the manager told him to leave the business. Hernandez-Garcia was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
