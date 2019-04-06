PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who stole and burned a portrait of Neil Goldschmidt that had been hanging from a wall at Portland City Hall has been arrested, according to police.
Jeffrey Thomas Black, 50, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Saturday morning on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft and tampering with physical evidence.
Black told FOX 12 last week that he was at a Portland City Council meeting to hear the mother of Patrick Kimmons speak. Kimmons was shot and killed by Portland police in September 2018.
Black, an activist, said he didn’t appreciate Mayor Ted Wheeler’s response to the woman. So, while streaming video live on Facebook, Black pulled down the portrait of Goldschmidt.
Goldschmidt, a former Portland mayor and Oregon governor, would years later admit to sexually abusing a teen girl during his first term as mayor.
Black told FOX 12 last week that taking down the portrait was a message to Wheeler, as Black believes having Goldschmidt’s portrait on the wall showed a lack of compassion to all manner of victims.
Portland police told FOX 12 at that time that they were aware of the video showing Black taking the portrait.
On Friday night, officers said an online video showed Black burning the portrait.
Officers responded to the 7900 block of North Berkeley Avenue and arrested Black at 8:52 a.m. Saturday. Officers also recovered the burned remains of the portrait.
