PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police said they have arrested a man in connection to two deadly shootings that happened in southwest Portland in less than four hours.
Officers first responded to the Morrison Bridge just after 9 p.m. Monday on the report of an injured person on the sidewalk.
When officers arrived, they found an unconscious woman lying on the sidewalk. Emergency responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
Officers responded to the second death around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived to the Burnside Bridge, they found a man lying on the sidewalk at the mid-span of the bridge.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined both victim's died as a result of homicidal violence and they both suffered from gunshot injuries.
Police said SERT members located a man, who matched the suspect's description in the Burnside Bridge investigation, near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Pine Street just before 3:30 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident.
According to police, detectives believe the man taken into custody is the suspect in both homicide investigations.
Police said the suspect was also involved in a robbery that took place at the Chevron Gas Station, located at 400 West Burnside Street, at around 10:44 p.m. An employee said the suspect entered the gas station, brandished a firearm, demanded cigarettes, and then left the location.
Police told FOX 12 they do not believe the suspect knew the victims, or that the victims knew each other.
The suspect's identity will be released after he is booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
The victim's will be identified after next of kin are located and notified.
Anyone with information about the cases should contact Homicide Detail Detective Vince Cui at 503-823-0449, Vince.Cui@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774, Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991, Todd.Gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov or Detective James Lawrence at James.Lawrence@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.