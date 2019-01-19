PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police arrested a man in connection to the death of a Portland defense attorney on Friday.
Police said they arrested 28-year-old Christopher Alexander Williamson in connection with the 2009 homicide of Portland defense attorney, 57-year-old Nancy Bergeson.
The investigation started on Nov. 24, 2009 around 3 p.m., when Bergeson was found dead in her home located in the 4100 block of Southwest Hamilton Street.
The death was considered to be of homicidal violence, according to an autopsy performed by the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office
At the time, there were no suspects in her death.
Williamson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on one count of murder and will be arraigned on Tuesday Jan. 22.
The investigation is ongoing investigation and no additional details were released by police.
The family of Nancy Bergeson released a statement saying, "Even though it has been 9 years, Nancy continues to have a tremendous presence and positive influence in the lives of many people. Her friends and family appreciate the tenacious work of law enforcement; for the first time in many years, we carry a hope that there will be answers and justice."
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detail at 503-823-0479.
