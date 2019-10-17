MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting on Thursday.
Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau's Gun Violence Reduction Team, along with the Milwaukie Police Department and the Clackamas County SWAT team, executed a search warrant in the 4100 Block of Southeast Howe Street in Milwaukie around 8:30 a.m.
Police said the search warrant was connected to a shooting that took place in the 8400 block of North Interstate Avenue on May 14 where a subject was shot and sustained significant, but non-life threatening injuries.
Kevin Lee Boyd, 34, was arrested during the search warrant in connection with the shooting
Boyd was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges including: second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information about gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
