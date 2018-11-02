PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with an assault and bias crime that happened in August, according to Portland police.
Nathan Scates was arrested by Bias Crimes Detail detectives on Thursday and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree intimidation, and second-degree unlawful use of an electrical stun gun, tear gas or mace.
The investigation began on Aug. 10, when officers responded to an assault call at a public dock on the Willamette River, located near 1510 Southwest Harbor Way. Officers learned that a uniformed security guard, later identified as Scates, confronted several people on the dock.
According to police, Scates uttered racial and other slurs and assaulted a woman with a baton, injuring her hand.
While people at the scene called 9-1-1, Scates walked away but was followed by the victims and others. Police said Scates deployed pepper spray at two uninvolved people in an attempt to get away.
Police said the initial victims in the case were a Muslim family. The woman assaulted and her friend were of Hispanic descent.
According to police, Scates was identified as the suspect after a long investigation. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 2 p.m. Friday.
Scates also has multiple charges pending from an incident on Aug. 24 where he allegedly fired multiple shots following a confrontation in McMinnville. One woman was injured in the incident.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.