MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - The McMinnville Police Department says the man accused of attacking a pregnant mom of three in McMinnville last year has been arrested.
Police said Jermaine Love Streeter, 30, of Clackamas, was contacted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel on Monday at the Canadian border. He was taken into custody for an arrest warrant in connection with the assault of Traci Spurgeon.
Spurgeon was attacked in her driveway on Northeast Atlantic Street in the early morning hours on May 12, 2018.
Her sister told FOX 12 that she had extensive injuries. Her unborn child wasn't hurt in the attack.
According to police, Streeter was in a relationship with Spurgeon at the time of the attack.
Streeter has been booked into the Whatcom County Jail in Bellingham, Washington and is awaiting extradition.
Once the extradition process is complete, he will be transported to the Yamhill County Jail and booked on charges of two counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and second-degree theft.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
What a dummy, hitting a pregnant woman for one, and then crossing an international border with an active warrant. Bye bye
