HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in Hillsboro last year.
Hillsboro Police Department detectives with help from Portland police officers arrested Jason Bennekin, 21, at Union Station on Wednesday morning.
Police said a Washington County grand jury indictment charges Bennekin with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
The charges stem from a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Quatama MAX station on Dec. 11, 2019.
Kevin Marshall, 21, was found injured at the scene and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Bennekin has been booked into the Washington County Jail.
No further information has been released by police at this time.
