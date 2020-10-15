PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred at a downtown Portland hotel earlier this month.
Police said Abdikadir Osman is facing charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon related to the death of 23-year-old Shawn Fujioka.
Fujioka was found injured at the Marriott, located in the 1400 block of Southwest Naito Parkway, after officers responded to a shooting just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 6. He later died at an area hospital.
Police said Homicide Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Osman on Oct. 8. He was arrested on Thursday in the 3600 block of Southeast 28th Avenue.
On the same day, detectives served a search warrant in the 8400 block of Southeast 77th Avenue related to the investigation.
Osman has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Travis Law at 503.823.0395 or Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Ryan Foote at 503-823-0781 or Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov.
