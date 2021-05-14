PORTLAND, OR (KPTV0 - Police say an arrest has been made in a deadly stabbing that occurred in downtown Portland on March 31.
William Earl Aho, 37, is facing charges of second-degree murder and second-degree robbery.
The investigation began on March 31, just after midnight, when officers responded to an assault near Southwest 1st Avenue and Southwest Ankeny Street. At the scene, police said officers found Jay Ahn, 40, with injuries. He was taken to an area hospital but did not survive.
At the time, police did not have any suspect information in the case.
On Thursday, officers responded to a robbery at the west end of the Morrison Bridge. The suspect, identified as Aho, was located nearby and detained. Police said officers learned that Aho threatened the victim with a homemade whip before taking his property.
During the investigation, police said officers and detectives connected Aho to Ahn's death. Aho was then booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing. Detectives believe there are still witnesses that have not shared information with them about the deadly stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871 or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9649.
