PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have arrested a man in connection with an explosion that damaged a recreational vehicle in the Argay Terrace neighborhood on Saturday.
The investigation began on Saturday, at about 8:41 a.m., when Portland Fire & Rescue responded to reports of an explosion and an RV on fire in the 3800 block of Northeast 141st Drive.
Firefighters arrived and found smoke but no fire. No one was inside the RV.
An initial investigation discovered that the explosion was caused by a suspicious device found outside of the RV, according to police.
Police said a further investigation led detectives to Jake Swingle, 24, as the suspect in the case.
On Monday, investigators served search warrants related to the incident and arrested Swingle in northeast Portland. Police said search warrants were also served in Vancouver.
Swingle was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree arson, unlawful manufacture of a destructive device, possession of a destructive device, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Police said the Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigation Unit, Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, Vancouver Police Department, Clark County Sheriff's Office, and the Metropolitan Explosive Disposal Unit all contributed to this investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.