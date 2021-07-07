KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder following a shooting that injured one person in Keizer last month.
On June 25, at about 8 p.m., officers were called out to shots fired in the area of River Road North and Cummings Lane North. Officers arrived to the scene and located one of two involved vehicles.
A passenger, an 18-year-old woman, suffered a gunshot wound to her right leg. An infant and a 20-year-old man were also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting but were not injured, according to police.
Police said the victim driver was able to identify the shooter as Christian Diaz. Diaz was arrested in west Salem on Wednesday at about 11 a.m.
Diaz was booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility on three counts of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.
