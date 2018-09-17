VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a robbery and kidnapping that happened in Vancouver last week.
On Sept. 10, officers responded to a robbery and vehicle theft in the 3500 block of East 21st Street at around 2:18 a.m. The victims told police that an unknown man knocked on their door, entered their home, pointed a gun at them and then demanded the keys to their car.
Then about three hours later, police responded to a disturbance in the 8000 block of Northwest Bacon Road. The victim told police that he was working as a security guard near the entrance of Vancouver Lake Park when a vehicle pulled up behind him and a man exited the vehicle. The man then forced the security guard into the passenger side of his security vehicle at gunpoint.
The suspect later forced the victim into the trunk.
The security guard told FOX 12 he was able to locate a lever and pop open the trunk. He then ran to safety, as the suspect kept driving.
The security vehicle was later found crashed in front of a home on Creston and 43rd Street.
According to police, detectives from the Vancouver Police Major Crimes Team were able to determine that Dominique Ray Holland was the suspect in the robbery and kidnapping.
Holland was arrested on Friday and booked into the Clark County Jail on three counts of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
FOX 12 learned Holland was arrested in 2015 in Clackamas County on multiple charges including possession of stolen vehicle and attempting to elude police.
Holland is due in court Monday morning.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.