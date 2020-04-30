PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred in north Portland last month.
On March 12, at around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to Dawson Park, located in the 2900 block of North Williams Avenue, on reports of a shooting.
Officers arrived to the scene and located evidence. There were not any victims or suspects at that time.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) responded and began an investigation.
According to police, it was reported that about 75 people were in the park when the shooting happened. One witness was willing to provide information about the shooting.
During the investigation, the GVRT detectives were able to positively identify the person responsible for the shooting.
Police said officers arrested the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Daunte Lamont Wilson, on Tuesday afternoon in the area of Northeast Alberta Street and Northeast 6th Avenue.
Wilson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
