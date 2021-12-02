Police: Man arrested in connection with shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police arrested a man in connection with an early morning shooting in northeast Portland.
Just after 12:30 a.m., officers were called out to the 5300 block of Northeast 60th Avenue on reports of shots being fired. Police said a 911 caller was able to describe a vehicle that was seen leaving the area where the shots originated.
Officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but police said the driver took off. Officers were eventually able to stop the vehicle.
Police said the driver, identified as 32-year-old Jose Alberto Pech-Cachon, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of reckless driving and elude in a vehicle.
According to the jail website, Pech-Cachon was released on his own recognizance Thursday morning.
A gun was found in the vehicle and seized as evidence, according to police. There were no injuries reported after the shooting.