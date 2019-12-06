GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) - Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a theft that occurred at a car dealership in Gladstone last month.
The theft was reported on Nov. 22 at Carz Planet on Highway 99E. The dealership told FOX 12 a 2015 Chevy Suburban, valued at $40,000, was stolen.
Salespeople at the dealership say a man wanted to take the SUV for a test drive on his own. But when they told him he couldn’t, he distracted employees and then drove away.
The SUV was later found by police, but the suspect was not.
Gladstone police said the suspect, identified as Stephen John Albrich, 51, was arrested on Nov. 30 at Legacy Emanuel Hospital by Portland police for unrelated charges.
Portland police then notified Gladstone police about the arrest.
The case has now been referred to the Clackamas County District Attorney for prosecution.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.