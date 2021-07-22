PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a man has been arrested in connection with separate assaults that sent two people to the hospital.
The first assault occurred on June 24, at about 6:10 p.m. Police said a man was standing on the sidewalk near Southwest 6th Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street when an unknown suspect approached him and assaulted him without provocation. The victim fell to the ground with a head injury. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said the second assault occurred on July 10, just after 8:30 p.m., near Southwest 6th Avenue and West Burnside Street. Another man was standing on the sidewalk when an unknown suspect assaulted him. The victim was taken to an area hospital with a serious head injury.
In both cases, the assaults were stranger-on-stranger and unprovoked, and the suspect description was very similar, according to police. During the investigation, police said officers were able to identify the suspect as 34-year-old Byron Earl Burks.
Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team officers were driving through Old Town near Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street on Wednesday morning when they recognized Burks standing on the sidewalk nearby and arrested him. Burks was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and two counts of fourth-degree assault.
Police said the investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information about either case is encouraged to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference the corresponding case number: June 24 - 21-161513 or July 10 - 21-188627. There may have been other people assaulted by Burks who have not reported it to police. Police said those people are encouraged to call and make the report.
(1) comment
Why is race not mentioned with the victims? If both victims are non-black, then these are hate crimes, and should be charged accordingly. Secondly, don't be so oblivious and lacking in awareness of one's surroundings. I'm so vigilant when it comes to stuff like this these days, that there's no way some random thug would get a chance to pull something like this. I avoid Portland like the plague, but if I had to go anywhere in the city, where I had to park and get out, I would have my right hand on my holster the entire time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.