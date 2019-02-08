PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have arrested the suspect they say was involved in a shooting at Lucky Corner Bar N Grill in October 2018.
On Oct. 20, 2018, officers responded to the report of a shooting at the restaurant, located at 13604 Southeast Powell Boulevard.
A 31-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim survived.
Police said officers learned there was a disturbance and fight in the parking lot of the Lucky Corner before the shooting.
Detectives identified the suspect as 47-year-old Nathan A. Rouse, Jr. during the investigation. Police said detectives spent months tracking down Rouse.
SERT members, along with the East County SWAT team and the Gun Violence Reduction Team, served a search warrant on Feb. 1 at a home in the 800 block of Southeast 190th Avenue and arrested Rouse.
According to police, a loaded firearm with an extended magazine was located next to Rouse and seized as evidence.
Rouse was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
