PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say a man was arrested after he threatened other people and officers with weapons in northwest Portland.
At around 2:48 p.m., officers responded to the report of a man trying to break into a church in the 100 block of Northwest 19th Avenue.
Police said officers were told that the suspect had a chain and was chasing people with it.
When officers arrived to the scene, they located the suspect and saw that he was carrying a heavy chain with a padlock.
Police said the suspect initially ran from officers, but then turned around and swung the chain at them. The suspect then continued running.
Officers caught up with the suspect near West Burnside Street and Northwest 18th Avenue.
According to police, the suspect pulled out a knife, grabbed a female passerby, and threatened her with the knife.
Police said officers were able to convince the suspect to drop the knife. There was a struggle and, according to police, an officer used a Taser on the suspect, who was then taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
The suspect's identity and the charges he may be facing have not been released.
