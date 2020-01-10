PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred in 2017.
Portland police officers, along with help from the Hillsboro Police Department, arrested Luis Silva Echeverria-Navarrete in Hillsboro on Thursday.
Echeverria-Navarrete is facing charges of manslaughter, failure to perform the duties of a driver, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving.
The charges stem from a crash that occurred on the evening of Nov. 26, 2017. The victim, Daniel Gene Ramsey III, 24, was hit and killed by a speeding driver while trying to cross North Fessenden Street at North Alma Avenue.
Police said they were able to identify Echeverria-Navarrete as the driver thanks to community tips.
Echeverria-Navarrete is scheduled to appear for arraignment at 2 p.m. Friday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
So he talked about it, and someone turned him in. That's awesome. Btw, is he a legal citizen of the United States?
