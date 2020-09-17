Police: Man arrested on menacing, meth charges after threatening neighbor with knife in Oregon City

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested after going into his neighbor’s apartment and threatening her with a knife, according to police.
Officers responded to the Mountain View Apartments on the 1800 block of Molalla Avenue at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Multiple callers reported that 57-year-old Tony Lee Lambson was armed with a knife and threatening a woman.
Police said the woman and Lambson live in the same apartment complex, but she did not know him.
Investigators said Lambson entered the woman’s apartment, threatened her with a knife and attempted to assault her.
The victim was not injured, according to police, and Lambson went back to his apartment.
Officers tried to get Lambson to surrender, but he refused. The Clackamas County Inter-Agency Swat Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to assist, and some neighbors were evacuated as a precaution.
Lambson left his apartment and was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
Lambson was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine.
