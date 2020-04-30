PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop in the Mill Park neighborhood, according to police.
On Wednesday, officers with the East Precinct Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) stop a vehicle in the 11900 block of Southeast Stark Street.
Police said the driver, identified as Angel O. Diaz-Berrios, 25, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
A handgun and an extended magazine were found during a search of Diaz-Berrios' vehicle, according to police.
Diaz-Berrios was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for the warrant and a charge of possessing a loaded firearm in a public place.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
