LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – Police in Lake Oswego earlier this week arrested a man they say was attempting to enter several parked cars in the area of Kingsgate Road and Melrose Street.
Officers responded to the area May 3 after someone reported a man in a white t-shirt attempting to enter the cars. Police say the man, later identified as Jonathan Crowley, 30, was seen entering at least one of the cars.
Crowley was with a woman who was driving a gold SUV, according to police, and officers located the vehicle leaving the area on Melrose near the fire station and stopped it.
Police say Crowley had felony warrants out for his arrest and was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail for the warrants and one count of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
The driver, identified as Danielle Brown, 42, was cited and released for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. Police say Brown claimed to have swallowed heroin. She was taken by ambulance to Meridian Park Hospital.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.