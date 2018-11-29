PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police said a man was pistol-whipped and his vehicle was stolen in northeast Portland Thursday morning, and the suspect has not been caught.
Officers responded to a gas station at Northeast Cully Boulevard and Northeast Prescott Street at around 7:16 a.m. on the report of a robbery.
When officers arrived to the scene, they spoke to a man who said the suspect armed with a handgun got into his vehicle in the area of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Holgate Boulevard and told the victim to drive to the area of NE Cully and NE Prescott.
Police said the suspect then ordered the victim to buy cigarettes at the gas station. After buying the cigarettes, the suspect and victim went back into the parking lot where the suspect pistol-whipped the victim, reportedly fired a shot, then drove away in the victim's vehicle.
The stolen vehicle is a white 1998 Ford Expedition with Oregon license plate 745FAX.
The suspect was described as a heavyset man, wearing a bright blue ski mask, and dark-colored jacket.
Anyone who sees the vehicle should not approach it but call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.