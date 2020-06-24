PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man associated with demonstrations held in Portland was cited Tuesday on criminal charges related to a rifle, according to police.
At around 7:37 p.m., officers learned of an unsecured rifle that was leaning against a vehicle in the 300 block of Southwest Main Street.
Police said the rifle leaned against the vehicle unattended for at least 20 minutes. The vehicle was parked in an area associated with demonstrations and several demonstrators were near the vehicle and rifle.
According to police, the owner of the rifle, identified as Isaac, J. Schott, 22, had been previously contacted over the past several weeks during the demonstrations. Schott was not violating any laws during those contacts.
As officers began to develop a plan to address the rifle, officers learned that two other men handled the rifle. Police said one man appeared to point the rifle at the Hatfield Federal Courthouse, while the other man pointed the rifle northbound on SW 3rd Avenue.
Officers approached Schott who had the rifle slung across his chest. The two men who were seen handling the rifle walked off as officers approached, according to police.
Police said Schott was criminally cited for second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing due to staffing constraints at the time.
The rifle was taken as evidence.
Police are hoping the public can help them identify the two other men who handle the rifle. The first man is depicted as wearing gray sweatpants and no shirt.
The second man is depicted as wearing a tan jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone who recognizes the man are asked to share that information with police through CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
