PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police arrested a 36-year-old man Saturday after they say he assaulted a woman and an officer with a pipe.
The alleged attacks occurred in southeast Portland near 41st Avenue and Ivon Street.
The woman who was hurt says she has seen the man before. She says he often hangs out in the area and she gives him food. She says Tsegay A. Abraha is usually nice–but Saturday night, he was violent.
Police Saturday responded to a report of someone throwing rocks at cars. Officers later discovered it was Abraha, who was actually throwing a pipe.
According to police, Abraha hit a responding officer with a pipe. The officer detained Abraha and arrested him when additional officers arrived to help.
Police learned Abraha allegedly attacked Russell at her home in the 2500 block of Southeast 41st Avenue.
“I just think of him as a human being, I don’t want to demonize him in any way,” Russell said. “He’s been harmless more often than he’s been harmful.”
Russell wasn’t hurt, though she says Abraha hit her door and shattered the glass.
“It startled me,” Abraha said. "Luckily, my door was unlocked and I just ran into my house and locked my door.”
The officer involved in the alleged assault Saturday night was rushed to a Portland hospital with serious injuries.
Abraha was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail and is facing charges of assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree.
Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with additional information about Abraha or the alleged assault to contact Detective Shaye Samora at 503-823-0479 or shaye.samora@portlandoregon.gov.
