WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - West Linn police arrested a man after he ran from a traffic stop and then got into the Willamette River in an attempt to get away from officers on Sunday.
At about 6:50 p.m., an officer observed a traffic violation at the intersection of Willamette Falls Drive and Ostman Road. The driver, identified by police as 42-year-old David Allen Rios, turned down a side street as the officer turned around to make a traffic stop.
Police said Rios parked in a nearby driveway, left the vehicle running, and ran into a backyard.
As officers were searching the area, witnesses reported that a man matching Rios' description was running through the area towards the Willamette River. Witnesses also reported that Rios had asked to switch clothes with them and asked for rides from the area.
Rios was located by officers at Willamette Park walking near the floating fishing dock. Police said Rios jumped into the water and began swimming away from the dock.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called in for a water rescue.
Officers advised Rios to swim back to shore for his own safety. Rios began to make his way back, but became exhausted and clung to a tree about 20 yards from shore, according to police.
TVF&R arrived with their rescue boat and got Rios out of the water, which he was in for about 17 minutes.
When asked why he ran, police said Rios stated he knew he had a warrant for his arrest.
Rios was taken to Willamette Falls Hospital before being booked into the Clackamas County Jail on a U.S. Marshal warrant for smuggling contraband. He was also issued a citation for a Multnomah County warrant for resisting arrest.
West Linn police issued Rios three traffic violation citations: driving while suspended, failure to obey a traffic control device, and failure to drive within lane.
The investigation is ongoing, and further charges are possible.
