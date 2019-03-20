NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - Officers responded to a suspicious activity call in the 200 Block of Bina Street in Newberg on Tuesday evening.
A man, unknown to the caller, said someone was trying to kill him and wanted to be let into the residence. The unknown man said someone was trying to shoot him, according to police.
As officers responded, a single unoccupied vehicle was found crashed on Hwy 219 and East 2nd Street. A witness said that a man had crashed the vehicle and fled on foot, according to police.
Later, officers received another call that an unknown man barged into an apartment located at 2501 E Second Street and told the resident that someone was shooting at him.
The suspect then entered a second apartment in the complex, causing that resident to lock themselves in a room and call police.
The unknown man, later identified as German Alberto Florian-Garcia, 48, of Salem, locked himself in the downstairs bathroom and refused to come out when police arrived, according to officers.
Nearby residents were evacuated for safety after Florian-Garcia barricaded himself inside.
Police said officers negotiated with the suspect for over an hour and deployed 40 mm OC (pepper spray) rounds.
Eventually, Florian-Garcia surrendered and was taken into custody without any injuries.
He was transported to the hospital and after being medically cleared he was taken to a correctional facility.
Police said any prior information about persons chasing or shooting at Florian-Garcia is thus far unfounded.
Florian-Garcia was arrested on the following charges for DUII, first-degree criminal trespass, interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct.
