PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly breaking into an occupied apartment and barricading himself inside.
Rociel Vazquez forced his way into the apartment near Northeast 109th Avenue and Northeast Wygant Street just after 2 p.m. Monday and refused to leave, according to Portland police.
The resident escaped uninjured and contacted officers outside the apartment building.
Vazquez refused to communicate with law enforcement and barricaded the door with a heavy bookcase, according to police. Additional officers, including a police dog and the bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team, were called in to help.
Vazquez allegedly threatened to throw cans at officers when they broke through the apartment door and found him in the kitchen. Vazquez was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail. He faces a charge of criminal trespass in the first degree.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
