HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested after breaking into a Hillsboro apartment and sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint, according to police.
Officers responded to Sunset Gardens Apartments on the 900 block of Southeast 13th Avenue at 2:34 a.m. Dec. 2.
A woman called 911 to report the assault. She described the attacker as a stranger.
On Dec. 19, police arrested the suspect, 20-year-old Gabriel Moscote-Saavedra. Officers said Moscote-Saavedra lives in the same apartment complex as the victim.
Moscote-Saavedra was indicted by a grand jury on Dec. 26 and arraigned Dec. 28 on charges including first-degree sex abuse, attempted rape, burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree assault.
Moscote-Saavedra pleaded not guilty and his next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.