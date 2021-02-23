WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - A 30-year-old man is accused of burglarizing a Mexican restaurant in Woodburn last week.
The burglary occurred at the Casa Marquez Mexican Grill, located at 553 North Front Street, on Feb. 17. Police said the business was without power due to the winter storm when the burglary happened.
Police said investigators developed information that Carl Martushev, of Silverton, was connected to the burglary.
On Monday, investigators served a property search warrant at a home in the 4000 block of Victor Point Road, where police say they found evidence from the burglary.
Martushev was arrested for first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, and first-degree criminal mischief.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Officer Jonny Ellis or Detective Aaron Devoe at 503-982-2345.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.