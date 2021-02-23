Carl Martushev

Carl Martushev (Courtesy: Woodburn Police Department)

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - A 30-year-old man is accused of burglarizing a Mexican restaurant in Woodburn last week.

The burglary occurred at the Casa Marquez Mexican Grill, located at 553 North Front Street, on Feb. 17. Police said the business was without power due to the winter storm when the burglary happened.

Police said investigators developed information that Carl Martushev, of Silverton, was connected to the burglary.

On Monday, investigators served a property search warrant at a home in the 4000 block of Victor Point Road, where police say they found evidence from the burglary.

Martushev was arrested for first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, and first-degree criminal mischief.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Officer Jonny Ellis or Detective Aaron Devoe at 503-982-2345.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.