MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) - A man carrying four loaded handguns and additional rounds of ammunition was arrested at the Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport, according to police.
Officers responded to the airport at 1:20 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a man with a gun in a shoulder holster who was refusing to show identification and requesting to board an airplane.
The suspect was still at the TSA checkpoint when police arrived. An officer trained in hostage negotiations was not able to communicate with the suspect, so the suspect was asked to leave the property.
When he refused, police said they attempted to take him into custody for trespassing, but he resisted and reached for his gun.
Officers pulled his had away from the gun and arrested the man, identified as 33-year-old Anthony James Anderson of Medford.
During a search, police said Anderson was found to be carrying four loaded guns and extra ammo.
Anderson was arrested and booked into jail on charges including first-degree attempted assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and trespassing.
Investigators said a motive is not clear in this case, but they believe mental illness may be a contributing factor.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
