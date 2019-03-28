GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A man caught on camera ramming patrol vehicles in Gresham in a stolen car was arrested while driving another stolen car, according to police.
Officers asked for the public’s help locating 24-year-old Austin Wayne Camberg.
Police said Camberg and a female passenger were passed out in a stolen car near Northeast 162nd and Wasco Court at 7:30 a.m. Monday.
When officers woke them up, police said the pair were not cooperative.
Police said Camberg slammed into two patrol cars, drove away, crashed onto the MAX tracks at 160th and Burnside and then ran away.
A neighbor provided video of the incident to FOX 12.
The female passenger was taken into custody by officers and subsequently released.
Gresham police said Camberg was arrested Thursday morning in another stolen vehicle near 190th and Stark Street.
He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a long list of charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, attempting to elude by vehicle and on foot and criminal mischief.
