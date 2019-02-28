SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A man who was caught on a Ring camera holding a knife and hammer while repeatedly knocking on the door of a Salem home was arrested on trespassing charges, according to police.
The video began circulating on social media this week.
The Salem Police Department investigated and arrested Benjamin Mariano Moralez, 25, of Salem. He was booked into the Polk County Jail.
Prior to being booked in jail on trespassing charges, Moralez received a mental health evaluation from the Polk County Mobile Crisis Response Team.
Investigators have not released any other details about why the suspect was holding the knife and hammer or why he was knocking on that door.
Court documents state he is facing two separate criminal trespassing charges, one in which he “did unlawfully and knowingly enter or remain in a dwelling” at one address, and another in which he “did unlawfully knowingly enter or remain upon the premises” at a second address.
The two incidents occurred Monday and the two locations were less than half a mile apart, according to court documents.
