PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested early Monday morning following a burglary at a convenience store in northeast Portland.
At around 12:49 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at the convenience store located in the 5800 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Police said officers arrived to the scene and found the front door smashed in and it appeared entry had been made. The alarm company reported a carton of cigarettes had been taken, according to police.
Officers checked the area and located a man walking nearby who had a front pant pocket containing 11 Slim Jim's and a clear plastic garbage bag that appeared to be full.
Police said the garbage bag was stuffed with four cartons of cigarettes and 116 individual packs of cigarettes.
The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Nathan Bailey, admitted to burglarizing the convenience store, according to police.
Officers recovered about $1,400 in merchandise that was returned to the convenience store.
Bailey was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief, as well as two outstanding arrest warrants.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Bailey has a pending case from September for second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.
