PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Investigators say a case of road rage led to a gunshot being fired through a car windshield, and the victim tells FOX 12 the bullet narrowly missed his one-year-old son in the back seat.
The incident happened in December, but an arrest was only recently made after police pulled surveillance video, phone records and served a search warrant.
Anthony P. Lunetta was arrested for the shooting and is now in jail, charged with attempted murder.
The victim, Nate Bowey, says he was just leaving the library that day with his four-year-old daughter and his one-year-old son. They were all in the car together when Bowey said he switched lanes near SE 82nd and Woodstock.
“I barely cut him off,” Bowey said. “Like, the slowest, nicest cutoff that’s ever happened in the world of cutoffs.”
Bowey said it only escalated from there.
He said the other driver, later identified by police as Lunetta, got angry and started gesturing at him. Bowey said he waved back and Lunetta threw what looked like police lights on some kind of string or boomerang toward his car. Bowey said he followed Lunetta a short distance and ultimately pulled over near SE 80th and Harvey.
That’s where he said Lunetta fired a shot at him that went through his windshield and hit the headrest above his son’s car seat.
Court records show investigators found four additional shell casings at the scene; they say an unoccupied car and a business were also hit by the gunfire.
Records show Lunetta is a felon who isn’t allowed to have a gun, and he has a criminal record dating back nearly 10 years – including three prior convictions for possessing a gun when he legally couldn’t have one.
Bowey said he’s grateful that police never gave up on the case, and now that Lunetta is in jail, Bowey hopes he stays there.
“I hope the system works for my family,” Bowey said. “I kind of feel like he should be charged with more counts of attempted murder, because right now it’s one count, and if it would have been a few inches to the side, we would have been talking about a whole different thing.”
Lunetta was in court Monday and pleaded not guilty. He’s now facing nine charges in connection with the incident: attempted murder, attempted assault, five counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.